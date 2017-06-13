Study: 1 in 4 AR children still live in poverty

A new study states more than one in four of Arkansas children still live in poverty, which it states is higher than the national average.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation details trends in child well-being for each state in the 2017 Kids Count Data Book.

Here’s a list of some of them:

35th in education: This domain examines the percentage of children ages 3 and 4 not attending school, fourth graders not proficient in reading, eighth graders not proficient in math, and high school students not graduating on time.

44th in family and community: This domain examines the percentage of children living in high-poverty areas, single-parent households, and education levels among heads of households, as well as teen birth rates.

46th in health: The health domain looks at the percentage of children who lack health insurance, child and teen death rates, low birthweight babies, and alcohol or drug abuse among teens.

47th in economic well-being: The economic well-being domain examines data related to child poverty, family employment, housing costs, and whether older teens not in school are working.

According to Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, there is some good news among the trends. One of them is the fact that 95 percent of the children in the state have health insurance.

The organization also said fewer children that are 3 and 4 years old are not attending preschool in 2015, which is better than 2014.

Arkansas is in 14th place in this trend and it contributes the rise partly to a $1 billion federal funding boost for U.S. preschool programs.

