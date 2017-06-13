Church opens doors for law enforcement to rest, eat, pray

A local church in Newport is opening its door to law enforcement for rest after a tough night losing one of their own.

Holden Avenue Church of Christ in Newport opened their doors at 8 a.m. for officers to recharge.

The pastor of the church told Region 8 News that they wanted to open their doors to allow officers a place to rest, eat, and pray.

They said they would be open all day Tuesday and would have food and drinks available for any law enforcement officer.

