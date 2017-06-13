Area law officers mourn loss of a brother in blue

Area law enforcement officers are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Lt. Patrick Weatherford of the Newport Police Department was killed in the line of duty Monday night.

On Tuesday, police and sheriff’s departments all across Region 8 took to social media to express their condolences and offer support for Weatherford’s family and his colleagues:

