Investigator: suspect admitted to fatally shooting officer

A man arrested in the murder investigation of Lt. Patrick Weatherford appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Tyler Jermiale Calamese, 18, is charged with capital murder and held without bond after a hearing in Newport.

Calamese was arrested during the murder investigation.

During the court proceedings, an investigator said when Calamese was questioned he admitted to firing a shot that killed Weatherford.

Weatherford was shot at least twice, according to Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas State Crime Lab. He was hit once in the abdomen and around the heart.

ASP said Calamese turned himself over to Newport police Monday night following the deadly shooting.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android