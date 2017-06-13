Name of suspect released in connection to officer's murder - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Name of suspect released in connection to officer's murder

Tyler Calamese (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Tyler Calamese (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

According to an Arkansas State Police news release, 18-year-old Tyler Jermiale Calamese will be in court Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

ASP said as of 7:00 p.m. tonight, no formal charges have been filed in connection to the case.

They said, however, Calamese is expected to appear in court related to an on-going criminal investigation related to the Weatherford homicide.

The bond hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Jackson County District Court.

No other details are being released.

