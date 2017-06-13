Newport church to host community prayer event

A church in Newport is hosting an evening of prayer for the community after an officer was killed in the line of duty.

A post from the Central Baptist Church Newport campus states their doors will be open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

The event is for anyone wanting to pray for the community and public servants.

