Running clinic for kids to raise money for D.A.R.E. program

A summer event will help raise money for D.A.R.E along with getting the kids off the couch.

Gearhead Outfitters is partnering with St. Bernards for the Project 90 Kids event.

It’s an event that stems from Project 90 for adults.

Seth Freeman is an instructor for Project 90 Kids and appeared on Region 8 News Midday Tuesday.

“What we are trying to do is just get these kids moving, but at the same time teach them about proper running form, and doing it more on an entry level, with some games they can have fun with but at the same time get outside and get moving,” Freeman said.

The event is also part of the Get in Gear Fitness Series.

Ashlyn Cornell appeared with Freeman on Midday. She said with this being part of the fitness series kids get a special opportunity.

“The kids will earn points toward their school so we will give out some prizes at the end of the year for like fitness equipment and things like that,” Cornell said.

The running event is set for June 22 and 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the International Studies Track in Jonesboro.

It costs $45 for children to attend with the money going to local D.A.R.E programs.

On the second night, Cornell said parents are invited to come see what the children learned.

To register your child, go to getingearseries.com/events.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android