Memorial fund set up for slain officer's family

A memorial fund has been established for a murdered police officer's family.

According to the Newport Chamber of Commerce, the fund is for the family of Lt. Patrick Weatherford who was shot and killed Monday.

Those wishing to make a donation can do so at the Merchants & Planters Bank and Iberia Bank locations in Newport.

