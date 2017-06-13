Naked man found in girl's bed accused of sexual assault

When a Region 8 woman walked into her young niece’s bedroom early one morning this past weekend, she expected to see the girl asleep alone. Instead, investigators say she found a naked man.

Newton County sheriff’s investigators say the man, 31-year-old Christopher Collins of Mountain Home, and the girl chatted and exchanged photos via Facebook Messenger and adult-oriented sites.

“Reading the correspondence between the actual girl and Mr. Collins was both sickening and scary,” said Glenn Wheeler, an investigator with the sheriff’s office.

During the course of their online conversations, Wheeler said Collins convinced the girl to leave her window unlocked so he could “sneak in and have sex with her.”

That’s where he was when the girl’s aunt, who was housesitting, discovered him in bed. As soon as he saw the woman, Collins jumped out of the bedroom window and escaped.

But, his correspondence with the girl continued.

Shortly after fleeing the house, detectives say Collins contacted the girl again on Facebook Messenger. However, instead of chatting with the girl, Collins was speaking with an investigator.

During those online conversations, deputies say Collins told the girl to meet him at a specific location and gave a description of the vehicle he would be driving.

Investigators set up surveillance at the site and waited for Collins.

At 3 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle matching Collins’ description arrived at the agreed upon location where officers stopped him. Inside the car, investigators say they found “specific items the suspect had stated he would bring.”

Deputies arrested Collins and took him to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. He will be charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree, residential burglary, and internet stalking of a child. He could face more charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Grove Township constable all assisted the sheriff’s office in Collins’ arrest.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android