Organization to send snack baskets to police dept.

An organization miles away from Newport is trying to do their part to support police there.

Pay It Forward Paragould stated on their Facebook page they want to show "love and support" for the city's officers by sending snack baskets to the department.

They hope to send snacks such as fresh fruits, jerky, water, and other easy "on the go" items to officers this week.

Anyone wanting to donate to the effort can drop off items at Nunn Construction, 101 E. Northend Ave. in Paragould.

