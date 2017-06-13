Governor orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of slain officer

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered Arkansas flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of slain Newport police officer, Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

Weatherford was killed in the line of duty Monday night.

On Tuesday, Hutchinson ordered the state’s flags to be lowered to half-staff in tribute to Weatherford’s memory from June 13 to the day of the lieutenant’s internment.

In his proclamation, Hutchinson said, “Weatherford’s life and legacy are worthy of honor and remembrance and an encouragement to those who would serve their fellow man.”

The governor’s full proclamation can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android