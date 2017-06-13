PHOTO GALLERY: Agencies gather to honor slain officer

As Lt. Patrick Weatherford’s body returned home to Newport from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock Tuesday morning, officers from area fire and law enforcement agencies gathered to salute his service.

Bobby Godfrey shared these photos of officers from the state capitol to Jackson County parked on the side of the road and others standing on overpasses, American flags waving high, paying their respects.

Lt. Weatherford died Monday night after he was shot in the line of duty.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

