PHOTO GALLERY: Agencies gather to honor slain officer

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has again rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling in the state.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has again rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling in the state.
A "semi-retired" rancher and farmer who hasn't sought political office before says he's challenging an Arkansas Republican congressman as a Democrat next year.
A "semi-retired" rancher and farmer who hasn't sought political office before says he's challenging an Arkansas Republican congressman as a Democrat next year.
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
As Lt. Patrick Weatherford’s body returned home to Newport from the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock Tuesday morning, officers from area fire and law enforcement agencies gathered to salute his service.
As Lt. Patrick Weatherford’s body returned home to Newport from the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock Tuesday morning, officers from area fire and law enforcement agencies gathered to salute his service.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.