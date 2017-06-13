A-State’s Zuber Chosen by Kansas City in Sixth Round of MLB Draft

JONESBORO, Ark. (6/13/17) – Arkansas State senior pitcher Tyler Zuber was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 6th round with the 180th pick Tuesday afternoon in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft making him the highest draft pick in the MLB June Amateur Draft in school history.

Zuber becomes the 14th A-State player drafted since 2010 and the ninth pitcher selected during the Tommy Raffo era.

“We’re so excited for Tyler’s opportunity to be drafted by Kansas City and it’s an honor for him,” said Raffo. “It’s great for the Royals to choose a player of Tyler’s caliber and talent on the mound. His senior year was phenomenal and his development throughout his career provided him this opportunity today. We are very proud of the work ethic he displayed here and we wish him the best at the next level.”

A native of White Hall, Ark., Zuber enjoyed a fantastic senior season for the Red Wolves with a 2.06 ERA in 52.1 innings pitched, along with a 6-1 record and six saves to lead the team in both categories. The 2.06 ERA ranks as the fourth best in school history, and he improved to 20-9 in his career with the 20 wins ranking as third most all-time at A-State, while he notched 12 career saves for the second most in school history.

“This is a great day for Tyler and A-State baseball,” Red Wolves pitching coach Caleb Longshore stated. “Tyler’s hard work and dedication has given him the opportunity to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball. The Royals are getting a great competitor, and I look forward to watching Tyler continue to grow as a person and player.”

Additionally, the right-handed reliever led the team with 80 strikeouts against just 16 walks. He allowed 29 hits and held opposing batters to a .162 average, also the best mark on the team. He was second on the team in appearances with 25 to give him 89 for his career, which is third most in school history. The 80 punch outs also gave him 258 for his career to place him second in school history.

“I can’t put into words how much this means to me,” Zuber declared. “I can’t thank the Royals enough for giving me the opportunity to play professional baseball. I have to give thanks to Coach Raffo, assistant coach Noah Sanders, Coach Longshore, assistant coach Brian Solemsaas, former pitching coach Tighe Dickinson, and former assistant coach Alex McClure for giving me the opportunity to play at such a great university. I can’t thank Arkansas State enough for this and I’m excited to be a Royal!”

Records indicate Zuber is the 42nd draftee in school history and 37th in the MLB’s June Amateur Draft. The other five selections occurred in the now-defunct January and June Secondary drafts. Jacob Lee, currently in the Cleveland Indians organization, previously held the distinction of highest draftee in the MLB June Amateur Draft after being selected in the ninth round during the 2012 event.