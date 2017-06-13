Rancher, farmer running for east Arkansas congressional seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A "semi-retired" rancher and farmer who hasn't sought political office before says he's challenging an Arkansas Republican congressman as a Democrat next year.

Mike Nelson said Tuesday he's seeking the party's nomination to challenge Republican Rep. Rick Crawford in the 1st Congressional District. Crawford has held the seat since 2010 and is seeking re-election next year.

Nelson, who is 48, criticized the House-backed legislation Crawford supported to repeal and replace major portions of the federal health care law, calling the plan "complete junk." Nelson said he would have voted against the legislation.

Republicans hold all of the statewide and federal offices in Arkansas, as well as both chambers of the state Legislature.

