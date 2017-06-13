Tornado sirens added in Beebe - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tornado sirens added in Beebe

Tornado sirens are being installed this week in the west side of Beebe. (Source: City of Beebe via Facebook) Tornado sirens are being installed this week in the west side of Beebe. (Source: City of Beebe via Facebook)
BEEBE, AR (KAIT) -

A part of Beebe is now a little safer during severe weather due to the installation of new tornado sirens. 

According to the Beebe Police Department Facebook page, the pictures of the sirens were posted Tuesday. Officials said the new sirens should be ready to use by the end of the week. 

The sirens are being added to the west side of town, officials noted. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Area law officers mourn loss of a brother in blue

    Area law officers mourn loss of a brother in blue

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:08:15 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:27:54 GMT
    In Memory of Patrick Weatherford (Source: KAIT)In Memory of Patrick Weatherford (Source: KAIT)

    Police and sheriff’s departments all across Region 8 took to social media to express their condolences and offer support for Lt. Patrick Weatherford’s family and his colleagues.

    Police and sheriff’s departments all across Region 8 took to social media to express their condolences and offer support for Lt. Patrick Weatherford’s family and his colleagues.

  • Man on crutches fails to rob CVS, crawls to getaway car

    Man on crutches fails to rob CVS, crawls to getaway car

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:27:04 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    A man on crutches tried to rob the CVS Pharmacy on Union Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

    A man on crutches tried to rob the CVS Pharmacy on Union Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

  • Dicamba damages crops in Mississippi County, officials say

    Dicamba damages crops in Mississippi County, officials say

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:53:05 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:09:55 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    At least 100 acres of soybeans in an experiment station in Mississippi County have been ruined by dicamba, according to a report from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Research, and Extension. 

    At least 100 acres of soybeans in an experiment station in Mississippi County have been ruined by dicamba, according to a report from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Research, and Extension. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly