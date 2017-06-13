Tornado sirens added in Beebe

Tornado sirens are being installed this week in the west side of Beebe. (Source: City of Beebe via Facebook)

A part of Beebe is now a little safer during severe weather due to the installation of new tornado sirens.

According to the Beebe Police Department Facebook page, the pictures of the sirens were posted Tuesday. Officials said the new sirens should be ready to use by the end of the week.

The sirens are being added to the west side of town, officials noted.

