Funeral arrangements set for Lt. Patrick Weatherford

Newport police responded to a shooting Monday night in the Remmel Park area of town. (Source: KAIT)

According to Jackson's Funeral Home in Newport, funeral arrangements have been set for Lt. Patrick Weatherford, who was killed Monday night in the line of duty.

A posting on the funeral home's website noted that the first visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Jackson's Newport Funeral Home, 1900 Malcolm Ave., in Newport.

A second visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the ASU-Newport Center for the Arts in Newport, with interment at the Cheshier Cemetery in the Elgin community.

Arkansas State Police officials said in a news conference Tuesday that Weatherford was responding to a vehicle break-in when a suspect fled and the officer chased the suspect on foot around Newport Avenue and Bowen Street near Remmel Park.

The suspect then turned and shot Weatherford, ASP said.

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the investigation and reportedly turned himself into authorities around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect's name was not immediately released pending the filing of charges.

However, the charges could be filed as soon as Wednesday, ASP officials said at the press conference.

