Chadwick Picked By Mets In Ninth Round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior pitcher Cannon Chadwick was the third Razorback taken in the 2017 Major League Baseball (MLB) First-Year Player Draft Tuesday afternoon when he was selected in the ninth round, No. 277 overall, by the New York Mets.

Chadwick follows Trevor Stephan and Chad Spanberger as the newest Razorback drafted over the last two days and is the first Hog taken by the Mets since Matt Reynolds in 2012.

Coming from Paris, Texas, Chadwick pitched three years for Arkansas after transferring in from Paris Junior College. Over the last three seasons, Chadwick threw for 62.2 innings, compiling a 6-3 record with a 4.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts.

His senior season was his best as he made a career-high 24 appearances out of the bullpen and struck out 38 batters over 32 innings, while also picking up two saves. Both of those saves came in Arkansas’ SEC opening series against Mississippi State, where Chadwick struck out two of the three batters he faced in game one and then struck out five of the final seven batters he faced in game two. The five strikeouts was also a career-high.

He earned victories against Rhode Island (March 10), Alcorn State (March 14), at Alabama (April 2), and at No. 10 Auburn (April 22). Both victories against SEC opponents consisted of three or more innings of work. Chadwick was able to go a career-long 4.1 innings without allowing a hit against Auburn, helping to preserve Arkansas’ first of two wins against the Tigers last season.

His game against Alcorn State on March 14 was one of the more memorable moments for Arkansas in 2017, as he not only secured the win, but also scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth after having to bat for himself and reaching base on a walk. Two batters later, Chadwick scored from second base on Jake Arledge’s walk-off single.

Wednesday will be the final day of the draft and will include rounds 11-40 starting at 11 a.m. All selections can be followed on MLB.com.

The signing deadline for underclassmen and high school seniors selected in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft is July 7.