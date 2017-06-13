Dicamba damages crops in Mississippi County, officials say

At least 100 acres of soybeans in an experiment station in Mississippi County have been ruined by dicamba, according to a report from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Research, and Extension.

The report noted that the fields in Keiser would be tilled and replanted after officials noticed the problem last week. Authorities did not know how the damage happened but have received at least 40 complaints this year about the herbicide.

According to the report from Extension Weed Scientist Tom Barber, officials are trying to figure out the impact of the damage as well as what farmers who have a problem with the herbicide can do.

"The main questions after injury is observed are, what can I do? And how much yield is lost? The first thing you should do if you suspect dicamba injury from off-target movement is call the Arkansas State Plant Board," Barber said. "This will provide an official record of the complaint. There is nothing you can do or spray on the soybeans once injury has occurred to speed up metabolism and reduce any potential yield losses. Depending on the temperatures and growth stage, it can take up to three weeks to see the full symptoms from the dicamba drift."

