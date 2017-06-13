Woman recalls police questioning son, remembers fallen officer

The Newport community is mourning the loss of Lt. Patrick Weatherford, but Monica Steele, her emotions ran incredibly high Monday night.

Steele lives down the street from where the shooting took place. She said she heard several gunshots, ran outside and saw police lining the streets.

Then she heard that a police officer was shot and later died just feet from her home.

The evening became even more terrifying when police showed up at her door, pointed guns at her son, and led him in cuffs to the police station, Steele told Region 8 News.

After a search of her home, police found nothing.

Steele’s son was brought in for questioning related to Weatherford’s death.

She knew it wasn’t him because he was at home when the shooting happened.

Police let him go soon afterward.

“They thanked us,” Steele said. “They apologized for the inconvenience and then they told me they didn’t think he did it but they had to eliminate people. To find out what happened to Patrick.”

Steele is now mourning the death of Weatherford.

“Good man, very good man, didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Steele said. “But it’s crazy, it’s crazy out here. It’s real.”

She said Weatherford was an amazing person who communicated with everyone in the community.

She hopes the person who did this is held responsible.

