Crimestoppers: Two wanted on failure to appear warrants

Ty Luster (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Ty Luster (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
Roshelle Rogers (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Roshelle Rogers (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police need our help finding two people wanted on wanted for failure to appear.

Police are looking for Ty Luster, 31, for a failure to appear warrant out of Jonesboro.

They are also looking for Roshelle Rogers, 22, on a failure to appear contempt of court non-compliance also out of Jonesboro.

If you know where either Luster or Rogers is located, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip by taking your iPhone or Android device and type 274637 or type in the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

Then, in the message, type in 935stop. All one word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number.

That tip number is you to keep for any future reward.

