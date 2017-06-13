At 10: Name released in connection to officer's death - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Name released in connection to officer's death

Tonight at 10: Arkansas State Police has released the name of a man arrested in connection to the death of Newport police officer Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

Plus, Japhanie Gray joins us live in Newport with more on the investigation.

And, the Blytheville School District's millage passed tonight. We'll tell you more at 10.

  • Business honoring Weatherford, other law enforcement

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:54:39 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-06-14 03:15:52 GMT
    Blue and black ribbons are being sold at Purdy's Flowers and Gifts in honor of law enforcement. (Source: KAIT)Blue and black ribbons are being sold at Purdy's Flowers and Gifts in honor of law enforcement. (Source: KAIT)

    Sheridan Chadwell said Tuesday that a project honoring slain Newport Lt. Patrick Weatherford and other law enforcement is an opportunity to show pride in their community for someone who meant a lot to the Jackson County town.

  • Woman recalls police questioning son, remembers fallen officer

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:51:56 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:33:27 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Newport community is mourning the loss of Lt. Patrick Weatherford, but Monica Steele, her emotions ran incredibly high Monday night.

  • Crimestoppers: Two wanted on failure to appear warrants

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:18:15 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:26:01 GMT
    Ty Luster (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)Ty Luster (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

    Jonesboro police need our help finding two people wanted on wanted for failure to appear.

