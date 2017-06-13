Business honoring Weatherford, other law enforcement

Blue and black ribbons are being sold at Purdy's Flowers and Gifts in honor of law enforcement. (Source: KAIT)

Sheridan Chadwell said Tuesday that a project honoring slain Newport Lt. Patrick Weatherford and other law enforcement is an opportunity to show pride in their community for someone who meant a lot to the Jackson County town.

Chadwell, who owns Purdy's Flowers and Gifts, said they are selling blue and black ribbons in honor of law enforcement. The ribbons cost $5 and as of Tuesday, the business had sold over 100.

Chadwell said Weatherford, who was killed Monday night in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle break-in at Remmel Park, was an important part of the community.

"When something like this happens, it affects us all. It affects us all in a lot of ways. What I can tell you is that Patrick was committed to his community. He was committed to the Newport police, and he was committed to his family, and for all those reasons he will be greatly missed," Chadwell said.

The ribbons will be sold at the business through Wednesday.

Anyone interested in placing a ribbon at their home or business can call Purdy's Flowers and Gifts at 870-523-5872.

