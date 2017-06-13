Voit, DeJong, Wisdom Provide Spark in 7-4 Memphis Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Luke Voit, Paul DeJong, and Patrick Wisdom each drove in two runs, and Mark Montgomery pitched 3.0 nearly-perfect innings of relief to help the Memphis Redbirds to a 7-4 win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers) in the series opener Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Voit was 3-for-5, and DeJong and Wisdom both homered for the Redbirds (39-25). Harrison Bader also had two hits and scored a run, and Carson Kelly drew two walks and scored a run.

Montgomery tossed the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings and saw one runner reach base on an error. He struck out three. Ryan Sherriff pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth save of the season. Josh Zeid worked 5.0 innings in the start and allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits.

Memphis trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, when Wisdom drilled a home run to left-center field after DeJong singled to start the inning. The Sky Sox (37-25) got a run back in the top of the fifth, before Montgomery helped himself with a sacrifice fly to right that plated Bader and made the score 4-3 after six frames.

The Redbirds took care of business with two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to take over the lead. DeJong homered in the seventh, in his first game back after being optioned from St. Louis, and Voit had a two-run single in the eighth to finish Memphis’ scoring for the evening.

The multi-home run game was the first by the Redbirds since hitting three at Sacramento on May 26.

The Redbirds and Sky Sox return to AutoZone Park tomorrow morning at 11:05. The series, and Memphis’ homestand, concludes with 7:05 p.m. games on Thursday and Friday.

