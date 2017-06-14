Sen. Tom Cotton explains his support of Iran sanctions

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton took the stand in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to explain why he supports the Iran Sanctions Bill.

Among the bill’s co-sponsors are, Sen. Cotton and Sen. John Boozman, both from Arkansas, and Sen. Claire McCaskill and Sen. Roy Blunt, both from Missouri.

A news release detailing his speech before the Senate Tuesday shows that Sen. Cotton would have liked to pass the legislation a lot sooner.

Sen. Cotton spent most of that speech also detailing where he felt former President Barack Obama failed in his foreign policies in that region.

However, he feels this is a step in the right direction to hold Tehran, Iran’s capital, accountable.

The legislation is called the, “Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017.”

It ensures that several intelligence agencies will work to stop any activities by Iran that could threaten the U.S. or its allies.

Even though this is just one of the many things the act lays out, it also asks that the president punish any person that helps with Iran’s ballistic missiles or weapons of mass destruction.

