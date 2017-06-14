New ABC director fields questions on medical marijuana - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New ABC director fields questions on medical marijuana

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Newly appointed Alcoholic Beverage Commission Director Mary Robin Casteel addressed concerns about medical marijuana Tuesday.

Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Arkansas Department of Health gathered to hear the rules governing medical marijuana.

According to KATV , Casteel was just appointed to head the ABC on Friday, but she's been with the agency and working with the Medical Marijuana Commission on the rules and regulations over dispensaries and cultivation sites.

"We have a lot of work to get done. We have some time to get ramped up in preparation for these facilities to come online. I don't foresee them being operational before the first of the year. So we have an opportunity to get staff in place and make sure that our procedures are workable before marijuana is actually in the state,” Casteel said.

The group of lawmakers still had a lot of questions surrounding medical marijuana, including issues the ABC and the Medical Marijuana Commission aren't even supposed to address.

Those questions, the lawmakers themselves will have to tackle in the next legislative session.

To read more about lawmaker's top concerns, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • A-State hosts 2017 Regional Earthquake Exercise

    A-State hosts 2017 Regional Earthquake Exercise

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:33 AM EDT2017-06-14 10:33:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:24 AM EDT2017-06-14 11:24:33 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Arkansas State University and the Department of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, will host the 2017 Regional Earthquake Exercise.

    Arkansas State University and the Department of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, will host the 2017 Regional Earthquake Exercise.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton explains his support of Iran sanctions

    Sen. Tom Cotton explains his support of Iran sanctions

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-06-14 07:58:52 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:06 AM EDT2017-06-14 11:06:54 GMT
    (Source: senate.gov)(Source: senate.gov)

    U.S. Senator Tom Cotton took the stand in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to explain why he supports the Iran Sanctions Bill.

    U.S. Senator Tom Cotton took the stand in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to explain why he supports the Iran Sanctions Bill.

  • VIDEO: Bear spotted at Clearwater Lake in southeast MO

    VIDEO: Bear spotted at Clearwater Lake in southeast MO

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-14 03:43:17 GMT

    A bear was spotted at Clearwater Lake on Sunday, June 11.

    A bear was spotted at Clearwater Lake on Sunday, June 11.

    •   
Powered by Frankly