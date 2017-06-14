New ABC director fields questions on medical marijuana

Newly appointed Alcoholic Beverage Commission Director Mary Robin Casteel addressed concerns about medical marijuana Tuesday.

Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Arkansas Department of Health gathered to hear the rules governing medical marijuana.

According to KATV , Casteel was just appointed to head the ABC on Friday, but she's been with the agency and working with the Medical Marijuana Commission on the rules and regulations over dispensaries and cultivation sites.

"We have a lot of work to get done. We have some time to get ramped up in preparation for these facilities to come online. I don't foresee them being operational before the first of the year. So we have an opportunity to get staff in place and make sure that our procedures are workable before marijuana is actually in the state,” Casteel said.

The group of lawmakers still had a lot of questions surrounding medical marijuana, including issues the ABC and the Medical Marijuana Commission aren't even supposed to address.

Those questions, the lawmakers themselves will have to tackle in the next legislative session.

