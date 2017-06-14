TN deputies from same sheriff's office charged with assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say two deputies from the same sheriff's office in Tennessee face discipline after being arrested for having domestic disputes with their wives.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Patrol Deputy Terrell Turnage has been relieved of duty without pay after he was charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence.

According to media reports, an affidavit shows that Turnage got into a fight with his wife when he became upset over a phone call she made.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Mark Laub was charged with simple assault Saturday after a domestic violence incident with his wife. He has been suspended with pay.

It is not immediately clear if either man has a lawyer.

