A-State hosts 2017 Regional Earthquake Exercise

Arkansas State University and the Department of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, will host the 2017 Regional Earthquake Exercise.

It takes place on the A-State Jonesboro campus starting Wednesday.

This exercise will simulate a major earthquake causing extensive damage in Northeast Arkansas.

More than eight states will be responding and testing their ability to evaluate and access the damage to the campus and relay this information back to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

The participants of this exercise will arrive on campus Wednesday and be visible through Sunday.

Most of the participants, equipment, and activity will be centered around the Military Science Building.

Building inspections will be conducted across campus.

Participants will be wearing vests identifying them as responders.

