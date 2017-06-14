Detention officer struck in face 'several times' by inmate - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Detention officer struck in face 'several times' by inmate

Kendrick Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Kendrick Morris (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
A Craighead County detention officer says an inmate assaulted him while on duty.

In an incident report from the sheriff's office, Deputy David Vaughn spoke with Detention Officer Braden Peaster Tuesday.

Peaster stated that on Friday he was unlocking cell doors when he discovered a lock on the door of 27-year-old inmate Kendrick Morris was tampered with.

After the officer explained to Morris the lock was not to be tampered with, Morris became agitated and struck Peaster "in the face several times," according to the report.

The officer went to the bottom level of the cell block and Morris reportedly followed.

According to the report, Morris again struck Peaster in the face. Both fell to the floor and the officer hit his head on a table.

Other officers arrived after Peaster gained control of Morris and called for backup.

Morris was restrained and returned to his locked cell.

Vaughn stated video of the incident was placed in the case file.

Morris is in the Craighead County Detention Center suspected in an incident in May where two Jonesboro police officers were injured.

