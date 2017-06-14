City: if group gets state permission, it can grow medical marijuana

A Region 8 city council gave the OK to a group to build a medical marijuana cultivation facility, but only if they get state permission first.

Harrisburg Mayor Randy Mills said representatives from Southeastern Medical Solutions presented to the city council Tuesday night.

The group spoke about their wishes to build a medical marijuana cultivation facility in the city of Harrisburg.

Before they can build, the group must apply for a permit from the state of Arkansas.

If the state approves Southeastern Medical Solutions’ permit application, Mills said the group plans to begin building in Harrisburg within 48 hours of the being licensed.

Mayor Mills said there was a discussion about supporting the project but most felt it would be a positive move for the city and gave their blessing.

Applications for cultivation facilities and dispensaries can be submitted to the state starting June 30.

