Tyson employee injured in Virginia shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) - Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. says one of its employees was among those shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson identified the wounded employee as Matt Mika. He says Mika was taken to a hospital and that the company is awaiting word on his condition.

Mickelson says Mika is director of government relations for Tyson's Washington, D.C., office and that he's worked for the company for more than six years.

He says the company is "deeply concerned" about Mika and his family.

Based in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods is one of the world's largest producers of chicken, beef and pork.

