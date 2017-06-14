AHTD approves repaving projects on several highways

The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved bids to resurface several highways in Region 8.

The following is a list of projects and winning bidders per county:

Clay County:

Resurface 4.5 miles of State Highway 139 between U.S. Highway 62 and the Missouri State Line. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $946,132.20.

Resurface 1.6 miles of U.S. Highway 62 starting at the Little Cache River near McDougal and continuing eastward. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $417,175.97.

Craighead County:

Resurface 5.1 miles of State Highway 141 in Jonesboro starting at State Highway 91 and continuing northward. Asphalt Producers, LLC of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $922,061.13.

Resurface 2.3 miles of selected sections of State Highways 18 and 139 near Monette. Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $478,172.14.

Greene County:

Resurface 8.5 miles of selected sections of U.S. Highway 69 and State Highway 358 near Paragould. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $2,707,551.70.

Izard County:

Resurface 6.5 miles of State Highway 5 between the Stone and Baxter County lines. Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $2,509,946.08.

Resurface 7.2 miles of U.S. Highway 69 between U.S. Highway 69B and the Independence County Line near Melbourne. Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $1,848,314.54.

Jackson County:

Resurface 4.9 miles of State Highway 367 near Tuckerman. Asphalt Producers, LLC of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $1,286,571.84.

Mississippi County:

Resurface 3.5 miles of selected sections of County Roads 65 & 63 near Luxora. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $470,555.01.

Resurface 5.6 miles of selected sections of State Highway 312 in Mississippi County near Blytheville. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $1,343,378.37.

Randolph County:

Resurface 3.8 miles of selected sections of County Roads 7 and 22 at Pocahontas. Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $303,409.40.

St. Francis County:

Resurface 14.8 miles of Interstate 40 starting at Shearerville and continuing westward. Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. of Fort Worth, TX was awarded the contract at $29,699.614.39.

Woodruff County:

Resurface 2.1 miles of various city streets in the city of Patterson, to include: 2nd St., 3rd St., W. 4th St., W. Olive St., Ash St., Chestnut and Pine St. Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $206,036.80.

AHTD reports all projects are scheduled to begin in 2-4 weeks, weather permitting. The projects are expected to be complete later this year.

