Food, deep freezer stolen from woman's home

In addition to stealing her deep freezer, a Jonesboro woman said someone stole all the food in it.

The 36-year-old woman reported the burglary to police Tuesday afternoon.

She said the theft occurred at her home in the 100-block of North Bridge.

According to the incident report, someone stole a deep freezer valued at $180 and approximately $375 worth of food inside it.

The thief also stole a PlayStation 3 and six games.

There are no suspects at this time.

