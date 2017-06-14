Man ejected from boat in Black River dies

A man died Tuesday when his boat hit a wad of tree roots and tipped over.

The incident happened at 9:35 a.m. on the Black River, three miles west of Williamsville in Wayne County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Kenneth Vancil, 70, of Qulin drowned when his vessel tipped against a wad of tree roots, throwing him and an unidentified passenger from the boat.

The Wayne County sheriff pronounced Vancil dead at the scene at 10:09 a.m.

The report did not say if the passenger was injured.

