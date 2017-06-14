Tonight: reaction from murder suspect's day in court

Wednesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Ascent releases statement regarding death of 5-year-old

Investigator: Suspect admitted to fatally shooting officer

AHTD approves repaving projects on several highways

Murder suspect in court

A man accused of murdering Lt. Patrick Weatherford appeared in court today and is being held without bond. Jordan Howington talks with a family member of the suspect about what happened inside the courtroom on Region 8 News.

Remembering an officer

Newport residents and city officials are still coping with the loss of the beloved officer. Hear from them about Lt. Patrick Weatherford on Region 8 News.

Community healing

On the heels of the tragic incident, Newport is coming together in prayer tonight. We're live from the event on Region 8 News.

Scattered storm move in

Temperatures continue to be hot as scattered storms could make their way into the area by Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



