Tonight: reaction from murder suspect's day in court

Wednesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)
Ascent releases statement regarding death of 5-year-old
Investigator: Suspect admitted to fatally shooting officer
AHTD approves repaving projects on several highways
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:
Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads
A man accused of murdering Lt. Patrick Weatherford appeared in court today and is being held without bond. Jordan Howington talks with a family member of the suspect about what happened inside the courtroom on Region 8 News.
Newport residents and city officials are still coping with the loss of the beloved officer. Hear from them about Lt. Patrick Weatherford on Region 8 News.
On the heels of the tragic incident, Newport is coming together in prayer tonight. We're live from the event on Region 8 News.
Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs, 7 p.m.
Speechless, 7:30 p.m.
Modern Family, 8 p.m.
American Housewife, 8:30 p.m.
Steve Harvey's Funderdome, 9 p.m.
Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.
Little Big Shots, 7 p.m.
The Carmichael Show, 8 p.m.
Superstore, 8:30 p.m.
This Is Us Kyle, 9 p.m.
Temperatures continue to be hot as scattered storms could make their way into the area by Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.
Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.
Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.
Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.