Man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident

An out-of-state suspect in a road rage incident is now in jail.

Cross County Sheriff JR Smith states on his office's Facebook page the incident happened Monday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to Highway 64 West after a man driving a dark-colored Ford Focus was accused of pulling a gun on another motorist.

Along with help from the Wynne Police Department, a traffic stop was made on the suspect's car.

After speaking with those involved, deputies learned the incident was "sparked due to road rage," according to the sheriff.

Craig Jones, 25, of Florida was arrested for aggravated assault, a Class D felony.

Jones is in the Cross County Jail awaiting bond.

