Bakery raising funds for Lt. Weatherford's family

A Jonesboro bakery has come up with a sweet way for people to support a slain police officer’s family.

Fancy Flour Bakery, 2606 E. Nettleton, will donate all of their proceeds this Friday, June 16, to Lt. Patrick Weatherford’s family.

Pick up a cupcake, or a dozen, between noon and 5:30 p.m. and all of the money will go to help his family. They will also be accepting monetary donations.

Lt. Weatherford was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday night.

His funeral will be held Friday at Arkansas State University-Newport.

