Suspect in police officer's murder moved to Craighead County

A man suspected of killing a Newport police officer is no longer in the Jackson County Detention Center.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies transported 18-year-old Tyler Calamese to the Craighead County Detention Center in Jonesboro.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the move is a “common practice” when a law enforcement officer has been killed to move the suspect out of the district where it occurred.

Calamese appeared before a Jackson County judge Wednesday morning who found probable cause to charge him with capital murder in the death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford. He is being held without bond.

