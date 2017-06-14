Court documents show Weatherford suspect officially charged with capital murder; case sealed

The man accused of shooting and killing a Newport police lieutenant has been officially and formally charged with capital murder.

According to District Court records released to Region 8 News, Tyler Jermale Calamese was officially charged on June 14 in a hearing before District Court Judge Barbara Griffin.

Records show the paperwork verifying the capital murder charges against Calamese were officially signed Thursday.

Calamese will appear in court on June 20.

He's accused of shooting and killing Lt. Patrick Weatherford on Monday night.

Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce has also requested Calamese's case be sealed. Circuit Court Judge Harold Erwin signed documents sealing the case on June 3.

Boyce listed the following reasons for wanting to seal the records:

It includes audio or video interviews of minors

It may include graphic recordings of the death of Lt. Weatherford

It includes the names of people under further investigation for possible charges of tampering with physical evidence or hindering apprehension and public disclosure of those names at this time, may drive said persons into hiding or result in the destruction of evidence.

The disclosure of certain aspects of the investigation could hamper the ability of the court to empanel a fair and impartial jury by prejudicial pretrial publicity.

Deputies later transferred Calamese from Jackson County to the Craighead County Detention Center in Jonesboro. Sheriff Marty Boyd told Region 8 News it is “common practice” to remove suspects accused of killing police officers from the originating jurisdiction.

To read the complete document:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android