Lawyer of Weatherford murder suspect addresses rumors and case

The man accused of shooting and killing Newport police lieutenant Patrick Weatherford Monday is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of capital murder.

According to District Court records released to Region 8 News, Tyler Jermale Calamese was charged on June 14 in a hearing before District Court Judge Barbara Griffin.

Records show the paperwork verifying the capital murder charge against Calamese was officially signed at 9:32 a.m. Thursday.

An attorney representing the 18-year-old whose now been charged with capital murder told our content partner KATV, they are working to confirm rumors surrounding the case.

He told KATV, "it sounds like this may be a case of someone that was wrongly identified as the shooter," said Attorney Lawrence Walker.

“We're still looking into it, but we hear there are a lot of rumors going on about possible other suspects and possible other arrests," he added.

Calamese will appear in Circuit Court on June 20.

Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce told Region 8 News via phone Thursday afternoon, that his office has up to 60 days to file formal charges per Arkansas law.

Boyce has also requested Calamese's case be sealed. Circuit Court Judge Harold Erwin signed documents sealing the case on June 13.

Boyce listed the following reasons for wanting to seal the records:

It includes audio or video interviews of minors

It may include graphic recordings of the death of Lt. Weatherford

It includes the names of people under further investigation for possible charges of tampering with physical evidence or hindering apprehension and public disclosure of those names at this time, may drive said persons into hiding or result in the destruction of evidence.

The disclosure of certain aspects of the investigation could hamper the ability of the court to empanel a fair and impartial jury by prejudicial pretrial publicity.

Deputies later transferred Calamese from Jackson County to the Craighead County Detention Center in Jonesboro. Sheriff Marty Boyd told Region 8 News it is “common practice” to remove suspects accused of killing police officers from the originating jurisdiction.

To read the complete document:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android