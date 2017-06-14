Prosecutor asks for public's patience as investigation into officer's death continues

The prosecutor in the case of a murdered police officer asked for the public's patience Wednesday as he and investigators continue to review the evidence.

Henry Boyce, prosecuting attorney for the Third Judicial District, stated that the investigation of Tyler Calamese, 18, in the fatal shooting of Lt. Patrick Weatherford is ongoing.

“When the effort is complete, and we have had the chance to review the evidence in its entirety, we will then be able to make a final charging decision,” Boyce said. “We ask for patience from the press and the public in order that this emotionally charged case be handled properly.”

Calamese appeared before a Jackson County judge Wednesday who found probable cause to charge the Newport man with capital murder and ordered him held without bond.

Deputies later transferred Calamese from Jackson County to the Craighead County Detention Center in Jonesboro. Sheriff Marty Boyd told Region 8 News it is “common practice” to remove suspects accused of killing police officers from the originating jurisdiction.

