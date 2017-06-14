Crop duster crashes in Greene County

The Greene County Sheriff's office confirms to Region 8 News that a crop duster has crashed in northern Greene County.

The sheriff's office says the plane went down near the Evening Star Church area around the Delaplaine city limits.

They say the pilot has been injured, but the extent of injuries is not known at this time.

They say they have an ambulance and Air-Evac heading that way as a precaution.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we hope to pass more information to you as soon as it becomes available.

