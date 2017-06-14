Crop duster crashes in Greene County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crop duster crashes in Greene County

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Greene County Sheriff's office confirms to Region 8 News that a crop duster has crashed in northern Greene County. 

The sheriff's office says the plane went down near the Evening Star Church area around the Delaplaine city limits. 

They say the pilot has been injured, but the extent of injuries is not known at this time. 

They say they have an ambulance and Air-Evac heading that way as a precaution. 

Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we hope to pass more information to you as soon as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Elected officials work together on housing issue

    Elected officials work together on housing issue

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:43:35 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:40:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Elected officials gathered together to begin solving housing issue.

    Elected officials gathered together to begin solving housing issue.

  • Grandmother says Calamese not behind officer's shooting death

    Grandmother says Calamese not behind officer's shooting death

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:49:36 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:33:10 GMT
    Janet Reynolds (Source: KAIT)Janet Reynolds (Source: KAIT)

    A Newport woman said her grandson is not to blame for Newport officer, Patrick Weatherford’s shooting death.

    A Newport woman said her grandson is not to blame for Newport officer, Patrick Weatherford’s shooting death.

  • Jonesboro police officers fight for kids safety

    Jonesboro police officers fight for kids safety

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:23:14 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:23:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Jonesboro Police Officer with DARE program launch new digital fingerprinting system.

    Jonesboro Police Officer with DARE program launch new digital fingerprinting system.

    •   
Powered by Frankly