Grandmother says Calamese not behind officer's shooting death

A Newport woman said her grandson is not to blame for Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford's shooting death.

Even though District Court Judge Barbara Griffin found probable cause to charge Tyler Calamese with capital murder, his grandmother said he is innocent.

Today, Region 8 News caught Janet Reynolds leaving her grandson’s court hearing where emotions ran high.

“He did not shoot nobody,” Reynolds said as she was getting into her vehicle, leaving the courthouse.

An investigator told court officials that Calamase testified during questioning and said he fired a shot that killed Weatherford.

Reynolds told a Region 8 News reporter that he only admitted that to investigators because he was scared during questioning.

“This child has never been in trouble,” Reynolds said. “I love him, and I’m standing behind him because I believe in him and I know he didn’t do this.”

Reynolds claimed Calamese was at Harmony Homes Apartments when the shooting occurred.

As she started to drive away from the parking lot she had one final word.

“I’m sorry this happened,” Reynolds said. “Everybody in this town loves Patrick Weatherford. He was a great officer and detective. I’ve known him personally, great friend. You couldn’t ask for a better detective, and I’m really sorry for the family, but my grandson did not do this.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android