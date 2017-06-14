Brookland installing new water tank

A new 400,000-gallon water tank is being installed in Brookland.

Work on water lines is also starting on School Street.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said the new system will relieve water pressure on the current lines and open the door for larger businesses to come into Brookland.

The original water system was built in 1968.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android