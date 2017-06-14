AR congressional delegation react to shooting

Several from Arkansas' congressional delegation offered prayers Wednesday morning for those impacted by a shooting upon GOP lawmakers at a baseball field in Alexandra, VA.

U. S. Senator Tom Cotton tweeted the following tweet:

My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, staffers, Capitol police officers, and all who were impacted by this morning's shootings. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 14, 2017

U. S. Senator John Boozman was horrified by the event.

I'm horrified at the senseless act of violence at congressional baseball practice. Praying for @SteveScalise Capitol Police & other victims — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) June 14, 2017

Rep. Rick Crawford from the 1st Congressional District of Arkansas thanked the police for their bravery.

Events like these are appalling. Thank you to @CapitolPolice and the detail who bravely took action this morning. — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) June 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android