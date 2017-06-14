Gov. asked for money to be allocated to Fallen Hero Fund

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during a news conference on Wednesday on his upcoming trip abroad, that money be allocated to the Fallen Hero Fund.

Hutchinson is asking for $10,000 to be allocated to that fund that helps the family of fallen heroes in Arkansas.

He said $5,000 would go to the family of Lt. Patrick Weatherford to help until additional assistance comes in.

Hutchinson said this is the second time this year he has asked to allocate funds to that account.

