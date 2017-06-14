AR farmers received carbon credits

Four Arkansas farmers were the some of the first recipients of carbon credits for sustainable practices in the United States.

According to Talk Business & Politics, the credits were primarily issued due to the reduction in methane produced.

The amount of the credit was not released.

Farmers from California and Mississippi were part of the program.

A total of seven farmers in the United States received the credits.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android