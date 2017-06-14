Community gathers to pray for peace and comfort

Newport community members gathered at Central Baptist Church Wednesday night in a special prayer service to honor the life of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

People packed the church and prayed for peace and comfort for everyone affected by Weatherford’s murder.

“The Scripture tells us that not even physical healing is the limit of healing,” teaching pastor Jarred Elliott said. “Healing is emotional, healing is spiritual, healing is intellect, it’s of the mind.”

Members of the community lifted Weatherford’s family, the Newport Police Department, the Jackson County sheriff’s deputies, and every single agency that responded after the shooting Monday night.

They also prayed for the suspect, Tyler Calamese, and his family.

“A lot of things swirling around in the community, you know, and we want to pray for even the tension that is setting in because of that,” Elliott said.

Church member Angie Hunt said God can bring peace to those mourning this loss.

“I pray for peace and comfort for the Weatherford family and all involved,” Hunt said. “All the men in blue that I know personally that have risked their lives every day for us.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android