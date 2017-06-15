Missouri highway patrol looking for police imposters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating police impersonation reports.

KSDK-TV reports that a woman reported last week that she had been pulled over in Jefferson County by someone in a dark-colored passenger vehicle with red and blue lights. The patrol said in a news release that a driver in a different vehicle pulled someone over about two days later. In one instance, the suspect got out of the vehicle wearing a ski mask and hoodie.

It's unclear if the cases are linked, although the suspect in both instances was described as being about 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11, with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the patrol.

