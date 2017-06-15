Missouri highway patrol looking for police imposters - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Missouri highway patrol looking for police imposters

(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol) (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating police impersonation reports.

KSDK-TV reports that a woman reported last week that she had been pulled over in Jefferson County by someone in a dark-colored passenger vehicle with red and blue lights. The patrol said in a news release that a driver in a different vehicle pulled someone over about two days later. In one instance, the suspect got out of the vehicle wearing a ski mask and hoodie.

It's unclear if the cases are linked, although the suspect in both instances was described as being about 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11, with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the patrol.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly