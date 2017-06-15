Lt. Weatherford Memorial Fund

On Tuesday June 20th, KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group will team together to help the family of fallen Newport Police Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

From 6:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. volunteers will be stationed at the Village Mall Shopping Center in Newport along Hwy 367 (Malcolm Ave.) These volunteers will accept donations of any size and all proceeds will go directly to the family of Patrick Weatherford - his wife, son, and daughter.

If you are unable to visit the location in Newport, but would like to donate, you can visit any IBERIABANK location or any Merchants and Planters Bank location. Simply inform the teller you are donating to the "Weatherford Memorial Fund."

Tune in to KAIT all day on Tuesday for live updates from the donation station in Newport.