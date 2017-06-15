Major disaster declaration granted for Arkansas

A request for a major disaster declaration has been granted for Arkansas following a period of severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a news release Thursday stating President Donald Trump granted his request for the declaration.

It was designated in the aftermath of storms and flooding that hit the state from April 26 to May 19.

The declaration, according to the governor's office, will allow residents and governmental bodies to apply for assistance if they meet certain criteria.

Individual Assistance will be available for those in the following counties: Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Faulkner, Fulton, Jackson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington, and Yell.

Public Assistance for disaster-damaged facilities will be available in these counties: Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Cross, Faulkner, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Montgomery, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Poinsett, Prairie, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White and Woodruff.

Additional designations may be added if the state requests it after further damage assessments are done, according to the governor's release.

Those seeking assistance in these counties should call 1-800-621-3362 (FEMA) or go to www.disasterassistance.gov.

Plans to open offices in affected areas to accept assistance applications will be announced soon by officials with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and FEMA.

